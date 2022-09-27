Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A one-stop college resource event will be taking place on Wednesday night for potential college students.

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark are hosting the event for high school students on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd. in Dayton. More than 50 colleges are expected to be in attendance.

According to a release, high school students will be able to talk with representatives from over 50 colleges, such as the University of Dayton, Modern College of Design, University of Kentucky, Wright State University, University of Cincinnati and more.

Day Air Credit Union President and CEO Bill Burke, says “Decisions about higher education are as difficult as they are important”.

“We’re proud to be able to provide College Prep Night as a vital resource to local families helping them make the most informed decision possible,” Burke says.

High school students will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win one of two $1,000 scholarships. Those interested in the scholarship opportunity must pre-register for the event (RSVP) by Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 5 p.m.

To learn more about the schools in attendance or to RSVP for the event, visit their website here.