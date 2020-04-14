College-bound students navigate challenges of picking schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For high school seniors, springtime means college acceptance letters and deciding where to go to school. Those students face a string of tough choices when deciding where to spend their next four years. Closed campuses due to the coronavirus pandemic only heighten those concerns.

“We hadn’t put a whole lot of thought into what the impact would be because we had no idea things would get to the point that they are now,” said Cherie White, mother of a Beavercreek High School senior.

Luckily for White, her son Jalen had already visited his top school, Florida State University, before making a decision.

“We’re at that advantage, we know what the college looks like, we know and met with the advisers. We met with everyone so we’re blessed to be at that advantage. But there are a lot of parents out there that are still in limbo,” she said.

While future safety plans may not be addressed because most classes are now online, colleges like Sinclair Community College are hoping to help make the decision-making process a little easier by offering virtual tours and other online content.

“We currently are offering some virtual information sessions. Virtual one-on-one appointments and other events that our graduating students would be interested in, such as admitted student day and our scholarship reception,” said Korrin Ziswiler, Director of Admission at Sinclair Community College.

UD officials released the following statement to WDTN.

“University of Dayton staff from a variety of offices are meeting virtually one-one-one with families to answer their questions and address concerns raised as we continue to navigate this pandemic. We also have been informing new students and their families about on-campus services, which include our health center with board-certified primary care physicians and registered nurses; the counseling center, which supports students’ mental health; and our award-winning emergency medical services. While much remains unknown about the future of the pandemic, we are expressing our support for students and our commitment to their health and well-being that is core to our Marianist tradition of caring for the whole person.” University of Dayton Officials