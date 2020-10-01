College-bound students can fill out the FAFSA starting Oct. 1

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students who plan to head off to college can begin filling out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2021-22 school year starting Oct. 1.

“FAFSA completion makes continuing your education after high school more affordable, and more than 80% of undergraduate students qualify for financial aid,” said Kristina Scott, CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton. “We recommend completing the FAFSA as soon as possible, because some colleges award financial aid on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

Families can begin filling the FAFSA out online by clicking here.

FAFSA events taking place locally include:

Friday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — In-person FAFSA completion assistance by appointment for Stivers Academy of the Arts students

— In-person FAFSA completion assistance by appointment for Stivers Academy of the Arts students Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. — Financial aid information session via Zoom for Centerville High School students and families