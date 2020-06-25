Collective Community Conversations to address race, policing, and moving forward in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -Erica Fields, executive director of the Dayton Human Relations Council, says now is the time for the Collective Community Conversations.

“Now is not the time to be silent. Now is the time to be bold,” said Fields. “This presents an opportunity to address what’s been happening locally and nationally as it highlights the importance of our work and the significant challenges that we have to overcome to realize racial equity, not only in the community but really across the country.”

The Collective Community Conversations will be held via 90-minute Zoom calls. There will be three weeks of the conversations, with break-out sessions. Topics will include: : Alternatives to Policing; Racism as a Public Health Issue; Black Lives Matter and Allyship; and Self Care During Emotional Trauma. These events are being held in collaboration with the National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton and the Gem City Market co-op,

“It’s very important to give the community the opportunity to be at the table to have inclusive conversations about what [change] looks like, what they want to see and how we move beyond words and into action,” explained Fields. “Figure out what we can do as individuals, as an organization looking at your internal policies, figure out what you can be doing as an elected official to really learn how to support black lives.”

Over the next three weeks, participants much register for each session as there is limited space.

For more information on the Collective Community Conversations, click here.