A bowl of stickers for those taking advantage of early voting, Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Steubenville, Ohio. Elections officials in the four states, Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio, holding presidential primaries next week say they have no plans to postpone voting amid widespread disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, they are taking extraordinary steps to ensure that voters can cast ballots and polling places are clean. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN) — Coldwater Exempted Village Schools’ permanent improvement levy did not pass the Mercer County special election August 3.

Unofficial results from the county show that 598 voted against the levy and 465 voted for it. The levy, if passed, would have been used for facility improvement for the district.

The district is already set to meet Wednesday morning to discuss whether or not to put the levy back on the ballot in November.