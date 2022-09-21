COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN) – Coldwater Village Exempted Schools sent out a message to district families announcing the death of longtime teacher and coach, Brian Harlamert, on Wednesday.

According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.

The district said, “He was a dedicated, inspirational influence for teachers, students and athletes.”

Counselors and other professional staff will be available to those in need of support at every building for support.

The district said, “Coldwater Schools has a Crisis Team composed of professionals trained to help with the needs of students and school personnel at difficult times such as this. We have counselors and other adults available at the school for those who may need support.”

In the Catholic Church parking lot, a vigil will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in honor of Harlamert. In the event of rain, the event will be held inside the church.

At this time, service announcements have not been released.