Coldwater man killed in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Coldwater man is dead after a crash in Mercer County Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Wabash Road and Siegrist Jutte Road in Recovery Township.

Initial investigation suggests that Dennis R. Broeker, 58, was headed east on Wabash Road in a 2015 Chevy Equinox and stopped at the stop sign at Siegrist Jutte Road. He then proceeded into the intersection and into the path of a southbound 2008 Saturn Aura.

Broeker’s vehicle flipped onto its top and came to rest in the southeast ditch side. The Saturn came to rest in the southeast bean field.

Both drivers were taken to Mercer Health Hospital in Coldwater, where Broeker was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by members of the Coldwater EMS, Celina EMS, and Southwest Mercer Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.