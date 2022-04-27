COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN) — A Coldwater man has joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club following a crash that happened in Auglaize County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Shane M. Bills was in a crash on US-33 in Auglaize County on February 1. Police said Bills was saved by his safety belt from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

“Shane is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” OSHP Lieutenant John D. Westerfield said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Bills was presented with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate by Lieutenant Westerfield which was signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Thomas J. Stickrath and Patrol superintendent Colonel Richard S. Fambro. He also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.

OSHP said data from 2021 showed that 565 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety was available, but not in use.

For more information and statistics on safety belts, click here.