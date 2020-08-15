Coldwater duo arrested on drug, paraphernalia charges

COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN) — Mercer County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Coldwater police officers, arrested two people in Coldwater after authorities found drugs and paraphernalia in their residence Saturday.

Police pulled a man and a woman over for driving irregularly, when Coldwater’s K-9 unit alerted officers to drugs in the vehicle. Deputies, with a search warrant, entered the residence of the suspects and found more additional drugs, a large sum of money, a firearm and more paraphernalia.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility. Mercer County Prosecutor Matt Fox is currently considering additional charges.

The cases in question is ongoing and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

