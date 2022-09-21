COLDWATER, Ohio (WDTN)– The baseball diamond was a sacred place for Head Coach Brian Harlamert. He coached here for 26 years and now, it’s the sight of a small memorial growing in memory of the Father of Cold water baseball.

“He is across this country in a lot of people’s minds and a lot of people’s hearts,” said Coldwater Exempted Village Schools Superintendent Doug Mader.

The Coldwater Community is deeply mourning the loss of their Baseball Head Coach Brian Harlamert. Tonight, hundreds of students and families gathered to pay tribute to a man who dedicated decades to the families in Coldwater. Brian was a father, son, friend and 5th grade teacher to the Coldwater Community, but on the baseball diamond, he was the heart and soul of teams for 26 years.

“Brian made his mark, he’s in the Hall of Fame, both in the University of Dayton and The Coaches Association here in Ohio,” said Supt. Mader.

Coldwater’s Principal Jason Hemmelgarn coached with Brian for over two decades. He says on Wednesday, he lost a lifelong friend.

“I just saw him at the volleyball game, he always came out to support all of our kids, that’s the kind of guy he was, super positive energy, he truly cared for all of our kids and in our town,” said Principal Hemmelgarn.

The upcoming season will look very different for the team, but one thing will remain, number 19’s home is in Coldwater Baseball.

“Our hearts break for you, we empathize with you, but know we’re not just here today and not just here tomorrow, we are here forever for you and will always be a part of the Coldwater family,” said Supt. Mader.

Counseling services are available for any team mates, students, staff and families of Coldwater.