Coldest temperatures in history
Dayton reached a wind chill of -36 degrees todays
Brookville had the coldest wind chill in the Miami Valley this morning. The National Weather Service recorded -42 degrees at 10:04 a.m.
-36 degrees was recorded at Dayton International Airport. The record wind chill came in at -53 degrees on January 20th, 1985.
The longest the wind chill stayed below zero was 99 hours from January 28 - February 1, 1977.
Wind chills as cold as 40 below aren't uncommon across the MidWest. Duluth, Minnesota typically sees around 30 hours each winter with wind chills colder than 40 below.
Specifically, in Dayton, we saw a wind chill of 36 below just before 10 a.m. This is not as common. We see wind chills colder than 20 below less than 1 percent of winter. That's less than 20 hours in a year. We clocked 9 hours below 20 today.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Company expands recall of children's medication with Ibuprofen
- The impact of the frigid cold, snowstorm, by the numbers
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Fairborn police offer lobby as warming center
According to police, the lobby is open 24 hours, and anyone who wants to come in and get warm is welcome.Read More »
-
Weather cancels all but one Miami Valley basketball game
Troy athletics director Dave Palmer, said for Troy City Schools cancelling school doesn't always mean a game will be cancelled.Read More »
-
Fourth teen sentenced for armed robbery at AT&T store
Around 2 p.m. on February 1, 2018, Huber Heights police responded to a robbery in progress at the store located at 8245 Old Troy Pike.Read More »
-
Governor DeWine attends law enforcement dinner
They shared their thoughts and concerns with him about working in law enforcement, and the Governor spoke with 2 NEWS about his plan to attack the state’s opioid problem.Read More »
-
Feb. 1 is National Wear Red Day
National Wear Red Day is celebrated on the first Friday of February and both men and women are encouraged to wear red as a way to show support for women whose lives have been affected by heart disease.Read More »