Coldest temperatures in history

Brookville had the coldest wind chill in the Miami Valley this morning. The National Weather Service recorded -42 degrees at 10:04 a.m.

-36 degrees was recorded at Dayton International Airport. The record wind chill came in at -53 degrees on January 20th, 1985.

The longest the wind chill stayed below zero was 99 hours from January 28 - February 1, 1977.

Wind chills as cold as 40 below aren't uncommon across the MidWest. Duluth, Minnesota typically sees around 30 hours each winter with wind chills colder than 40 below.

Specifically, in Dayton, we saw a wind chill of 36 below just before 10 a.m. This is not as common. We see wind chills colder than 20 below less than 1 percent of winter. That's less than 20 hours in a year. We clocked 9 hours below 20 today.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.