SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – If you need shelter during the cold this weekend, there’s a place available for you in Springfield.

A shelter will be open at the East High Street Church of the Nazarene on 1625 E. High St. at 4 p.m. Friday. The City of Springfield said it is expected to remain open through 8 a.m. Sunday. The shelter entrance is at the corner of High Street and Ludlow Avenue. Precautions against COVID-19 will be in place.

Marty Dennis, pastor at East High Street Church of the Nazarene, said, "Our church is a community building, it's here for the community."

The city said it joining with The Faith Community Crisis Response Team to provide shelter amid extreme cold weather expected this weekend.