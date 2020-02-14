Cold temperatures blast the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – After a snowstorm battered the Miami Valley on Wednesday night and Thursday, the area took another hit with extremely cold temperatures Friday morning.

Temperatures in the Miami Valley were in the upper single digits to lower teens Friday morning, with wind chills hovering around zero. Being outside in cold temperatures can be dangerous, so there are tips from experts you can follow to stay safe during the dive in temperatures.

Try to stay indoors during extremely cold weather

Always keep an up-to-date emergency kit packed with a flashlight, batteries, blanket, water, snacks, and a first aid kit.

If you have to be outside, wear a tightly-woven, wind-resistant coat, as well as inner layers of light, warm clothing

Sprinkle cat litter or sand on ice patches

Work slowly when doing outside chores

Always carry a cell phone

Temperatures on Friday will reach 22 degrees with a gradual warm-up through the next few days, reaching 50 degrees on Tuesday.