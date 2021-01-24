COLD CASE: Family of Kareena Broski looking for answers one year later

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Its been a little over a year since the death of Kareena Broski. Police are looking for the person who shot and left her in the parking lot of the Cedargate Apartments.

Eve Coots, Kareena’s aunt, says she’s still in disbelief a year later.

“Every day it just doesn’t even seem real at this point we just all feel like we all have a life sentence without her, “said Coots. “This happened right in her front yard with her mom asleep in the bed 50 feet away. They left her there, they didn’t call the police…”

Broski, an 18-year-old student at Miami Valley CTC, was found unresponsive in the parking lot, but investigators believe she was shot somewhere else. They also believe she was shot by someone she knew, although right now there are little details of who.

“Was it an accident? Was it a huge fight? We just have no idea,” said Coots.

To this day, Kareena’s family remembers her as a positive light and a diva. They say she had an infectious laugh and an affinity for nail art. Although Kareena can’t graduate with her class or pursue her dream of doing nails, her family is hoping for peace and closure through information about her tragic death.

“We just want closure for the situation. To be able to know what happened exactly. To bring justice if that’s the case to Kareena and to make sure whoever did this is off the streets,” said Eric Coots, Kareena’s uncle.

Miami Valley Crime Stoppers say any information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward. Contact them at 937-222-STOP or report your information at www.p3tips.com.