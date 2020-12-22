Cold Case: Disabled veteran’s death still unsolved 10 years later

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Exactly a decade has passed since a Dayton veteran was found murdered, but his killer is still out there.

William Boykin’s body was discovered inside his van December 22, 2010 on Ferguson Avenue.

In early March before the pandemic, William’s family gathered at the site where he was killed to pray and launch balloons.

“He was a role model to me. I looked up to him, and he was just the greatest person that I ever had in my life,” tearfully states Timothy Boykin, one of William’s sons.

William was a veteran and was disabled, but gave everything he had to his children.

“Every state he would visit, he would bring me a different doll from every state, and to this day I still collect dolls because of him,” says his daughter Melissa Oquendo. “He showered me with love, gifts. I mean, the best dad you can ever think of.”

William was a father to more than just his own children.

“A lot of my friends consider my dad their dad,” says Martin Burnam, one of William’s sons.

“My father died when I was three months old,” describes Teco Byrd who grew up in the area. “William Boykin–He was a father to me and everybody else.”

William raised his own children on Faulkner Avenue and became known as the neighborhood dad, acting as a father-figure for so many children who didn’t have one.

On December 22, 2010, investigators responded to an alleyway just one street over on Ferguson Avenue after people reported a green van parked there for two days.

“I never would’ve thought that he would’ve ended up over here,” says Burnam.

“When officers went out there they actually went out there on an abandoned vehicle call, and when they went up to the vehicle, they found Mr. Boykin’s body inside the front seat of the van,” describes Detective Patty Tackett of the Dayton Police Department Cold Case Unit.

Detectives say William was killed violently inside his van. The original investigators interviewed witnesses and persons of interest.

“We thought it would be solved–right away,” admits William’s wife Penelope Burnam.

The case went cold and years passed. Police still don’t have a motive.

“This is somebody who was disabled. This was a veteran. This was a person who lived by himself, who–for the most part–it appears minded his own business,” describes Detective Tackett. “Is he an easy victim? Yeah. But why was he a victim?”

Ten years later, police are still trying to answer that question as they comb through evidence again, all while William’s family works to keep his memory alive.

“We haven’t forgotten him,” says his wife.

Police are pleading, anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.