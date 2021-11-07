SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Col. Dominic Fago will assume responsibility as commander of the 178th Wing of the Ohio National Guard in a ceremony on Sunday, November 7.

According to a release by the Ohio Air National Guard, Fago will be replacing Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald in a historic moment for the wing.

Col. Fitzgerald became the first female commander of the 178th wing in 2019 after 26 years of service. The release says she navigated challenges brought on by the global pandemic, supported the community, state and federal by deploying troops to support civil unrest and Capitol support and is currently deploying Airmen to support of Operation Allies Welcome.

Col. Fago will be taking this position after 36 years of service in the Ohio National Guard. He is the first non-rated officer to take command in the state of Ohio.

The Ohio Air National Guard said that Fago has deployed on numerous occasions to Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and other undisclosed locations as an Air Battle Manager. In addition to commanding the 123rd Air Control Squadron, which recently became an official operating unit of the 178th, Fago commanded the Maintenance Group for the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield.

The ceremony will begin at 1 pm at the Springfield Air National Guard Base.