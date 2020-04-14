Cocktails bring relief to struggling restaurants and bars

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In Ohio, beer and wine was allowed to be carried out and delivered; but it wasn’t until last week that cocktails were added to the menu by Governor Mike Dewine’s order.

“The idea that you can get a boozy milkhake or a boozy bubble tea delivered to your door is pretty exciting,” said Brian Johnson who does marketing for several Oregon District restaurants and food trucks.

Restaurants are now cooking up new recipes that include liquor to entice customers.

“Craft cocktails are going to be a neat little new thing that we’ll be able to do. This week we can do that for delivery or carryout. Going into week five it’s a little silver lining in these strange times,” said Emily Mendenhall, the owner of Lily’s Bistro.

Food trucks are also taking a harder hit than most restaurants according to Johnson.

“Food trucks generally don’t operate profitably during the wintertime and they’re really relying on the early spring to build up their bank account again. So this time of year they’re supposed to be making a lot of money and a lot of them are making about 20 percent of that or not able to operate at all,” explained Johnson.

Organizers at the Yellow Cab Tavern, including Johnson, created a food truck hub to help these businesses with their cash flow.

“At a food truck rally you get this eclectic small business sense of a food court. So the idea that you could get a slice of locally made pizza with a boozy milkshake, it just feels like a good combo and also you’re supporting small business at the same time,” said Johnson.

To order from the food truck hub, click here.