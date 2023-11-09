FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Butler County investigation led to the confiscation of cocaine in Fairfield.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) completed a “takedown” of a vehicle in Fairfield on Wednesday, Nov. 8. A release says during the execution of searching the vehicle, 10 kilograms of cocaine that “came directly from Mexico” was seized.

A release says Napoleon Figueroa-Pineda, 44, was arrested. He was booked into the Butler County Jail.

Figueroa-Pineda is being charged with the following charges:

Possession of cocaine

Trafficking of cocaine