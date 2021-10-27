MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is collecting coats to help keep children in the area warm this winter.

The Sherriff’s office is running ‘Operation Cover Up’ for the 30th year in a row. It is currently accepting donations of children’s coats in good condition to distribute in early November.

You can drop coats off at the Sheriff’s Office at 201 W. Main St. in Troy, or at one of the Sunset Cleaners locations in Troy, Piqua or West Milton. Coats will not be accepted after November 1.

The coats will be handed out to children in need from 9 am to 11 pm at the Miami County Fairgrounds horticulture building on Saturday, November 6.