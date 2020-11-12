Coats for Kids Distribution Day looks a little different in 2020

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday is WDTN’s 37th annual Coats for Kids Distribution day and, like everything else this year, it looks a little different.

Thanks to you in the Miami Valley, we doubled the number of coats collected. Around 1,000 coats were collected in 2019 but in 2020, people generously donated about 2,000 coats.

The coats were collected at LCNB locations, cleaned by Cintas and Rush Expediting is delivering coats Thursday for free.

Due to the pandemic, instead of having one distribution location, the coats will go to seven different organizations throughout the Miami Valley where they will be distributed to people in need. If you need a coat, you are asked to contact one of those seven organizations.

WDTN hopes to return to our normal Distribution Day in 2021.