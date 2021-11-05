DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thanks to you and the generosity of the Miami Valley, we have collected thousands of coats again this year to help children stay warm this winter.

Coats are being delivered Friday to several organizations in the Miami Valley including House of Bread, Catholic Social Services, Miami Valley Child Development, End Community Center and Northridge Schools. See the full list of locations here.

WDTN and Dayton’s CW are proud to work with our partners for the campaign, including LCNB National Bank, Grismer Tire & Auto Service Centers and Catholic Social Services. In-kind partners include Cintas Corporation and RUSH Transportation and Logistics.

We hope to return to a tradition Distribution Day in 2022.