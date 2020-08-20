Coaches, parents react to guidance in full Ohio sports health order

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Health released the full health order that allows all sports to resume practice and competitions.

The order signed by the Ohio Department of Health provides rules for youth, collegiate, amateur, club and professional sports.

Tippecanoe High School head football coach Matt Burgbacher says the guidance is similar to what teams do at practice, they’ll now have to apply new rules to games.

“Things are going to look different, there’s going to be a lot of hoops and things we got to jump through, but I think most, probably all of us coaches here in Ohio, we’re more than willing to jump through those hoops because we want to give our kids the opportunity,” Burgbacher said.

Players, coaches and officials must conduct daily symptom checks before each practice or game and anyone with symptoms must stay home.

Face coverings are required of everyone except athletes on the field or court.

Coaches must participate in COVID-19 training and educate their players on the risks.

A person must be designated to make sure all health rules are followed at competitions and games.

“We have to be as cautious as we can, but we have to keep moving forward too,” Burgbacher said.

The order also includes guidance for crowds at games.

Spectators must be in groups of no more than four people, but members of the same household may be seated together even if there are more than four people.

The announcement games could have spectators came as a relief for parent Lisa Webster, whose son is in the Wayne High School marching band.

“That’s my favorite thing to do of all of everything he’s ever done is to watch him in the band,” Webster said. “When they did their band camp performance, we weren’t allowed in the stadium.”

Each group must have six feet of space between them in all directions.

To read more about the health order, click here.