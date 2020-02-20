Coach, school officials remember 15-year-old killed in shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A high school track coach is remembering a 15-year-old killed in a weekend shooting as a student and athlete with great potential.

According to officials, Qua’Lek Shelton, a freshman at Dunbar High School, was taken off life support Tuesday at Dayton Children’s. He was fatally wounded in a shooting on Catalpa Drive Sunday afternoon.

Although the vehicle suspected to be involved was found Wednesday, police are still searching for the killer.

“Of course, I couldn’t believe it,” said Harry Ways, track coach at Dunbar High School. “I still to this day have a hard time believing that Qua’Lek is gone.”

Qua’Lek had just competed in his first meet the day before the shooting, Ways said.

“It’s kind of hard for me just to tell you about him,” Ways said. “You’d have to meet him to know him. He was just a great personality, enthusiasm, smile infectious.”

According to Elizabeth Lolli. superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, the teen was on the track and football teams.

Crisis counselors have been made available, and Dunbar’s principal met with Qua’Lek’s teammates Tuesday, she said.

“When you’re on a team, you are a buddy,” Lolli said. “And I think it was just to make sure they were doing OK.”

According to Dayton police, investigators have identified several persons of interest and believe there was some type of ongoing altercation between the victims and a group of suspects.

Officials do not believe the shooting was random, police said.

“I definitely know it was senseless,” Ways said. “There’s so much of that going on these days, it’s sad.”

The other person shot Sunday, a 16-year-old, is still recovering, according to police.

Authorities have not released any additional information about possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).