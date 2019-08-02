Co-working space Nucleus announces move to Dayton Arcade

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Arcade is still under construction but is making progress every day on the way to reopening in late 2020.

This week, The Arcade announced that the business Nucleus would be moving their offices into The Arcade and be a major presence once the space reopens.

Nucleus is an off-shoot of The Entrepreneur Center. The Entrepreneur Center is located on E. Monument in downtown Dayton and is a resource center designed to aid groups or individuals starting a new business. They currently are assisting nearly 200 companies in a variety of ways.

Nucleus is a separate location that is used as a “co-working space.” The space is a hub for people starting a new business and gives them an area to network, have offices, hold meetings, or to just have a quiet space to work.

Nucleus is currently residing in the Kuhn’s building on Fourth Street and is already available to the public.

The Entrepreneurs Center’s President Scott Koorndyk said that moving the business gives them a chance to move future business leaders into an environment that is at the heart of downtown Dayton.

Photos of the progress being made inside of The Arcade are seen below:

Arcade Contruction Photo by Phil Wiedenheft

The Entrepreneurs Center has also partnered with the University of Dayton to create the Arcade Innovation Hub as a larger space within The Arcade.

“When The Arcade fully opens,” said Koorndyk, “we’ll be joining in a partnership with the University to operate co-working and small office spaces. We want to start conditioning our entrepreneurial community and our startup community to start thinking of The Arcade as that hub. We really want to create energy around that space. We want to get people used to going into downtown to do that work.”

Co-working spaces have spread in popularity over the years, in part, because low-cost opportunities they provide to startups.

“I think it’s spread because the barrier of entry is very low,” said Koorndyk. “It’s very inexpensive, very functional, you can come and go as you please, you’re not paying for conference space, you’re not paying for cafeteria space, you’re not paying for some of the things that can add cost to small businesses when they want their own space.”

Koorndyk also said that spending time in places like Nucleus provides very useful networking opportunities to those business-leaders.

“You’re sharing that space,” said Koorndyk.. “You may be sitting next to a graphic designer that can help you build your logo. You may be sitting next to a communication professional, or a venture capitalist, or a scientist or researcher. You’re colliding with people that can help you build your business.”

The Arcade made several other announcements recently that include a UD student-run bistro that will be located inside The Innovation Hub area of The Arcade. No name or menu has yet been released on that business.

The Arcade also released their new logo, seen below:

Nucleus is currently in operation and more information on them and The Entrepreneur Center can be found here.

The Arcade remains under construction and is expected to open sometime in late 2020.

