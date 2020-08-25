Co-owner of Monnin Fruit Farm says visitors won’t be able to pick apples this year

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Those who enjoy apple picking in the fall may be out of luck this year, since one local fruit farm says there aren’t any to take home.

By this time of year, apple trees are normally overflowing with fruit, but co-owner of Monnin Fruit Farm in Dayton, Glenn Monnin, said all the apples at his farm were destroyed earlier in the year, along most of the apple crops across the area.

“In May we had a big freeze that came through and pretty much wiped out our crops for the year.”

Monnin said while he can get still get apples from Michigan and other surrounding areas to offset costs for the store, coronavirus and the lack of pick-your-own fruit he’ll have to offer will still impact the business financially.

“The main effect for us was the loss of the crops. People still want to buy local, they still want to get produce where they know where it’s coming from and we have been busy in the store, but we just don’t have pick-your-own.”

Monnin added, fruit picking typically draws families in the fall, when people come out to take pictures and gather crops for home recipes. But he said now that there are no apples to pick, that solves one problem for staff at the farm, and creates other issues.

“We were really worried about what we were going to do about spacing people out, but now that we don’t have much of a crop this year, it’s turned out to be another bad thing for the year 2020.”

But bad luck, Monnin said, isn’t going to stop the business from blossoming.

“This year we’re not going to be able to have pick your own. It is a big loss financially for us. It’s happened to us before. We’ve been here 59 years. It’s a been a thing that happened over the course of the years, we’ll just have to hope that next year is a lot better.”

Monnin said even though there won’t be any apples to pick, they are still available for purchase in the store, and other crops, including pumpkins will still be available for picking this fall.