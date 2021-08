DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) has been officially activated as a Type III Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) team for a response to Louisiana in preparation of landfall from Hurricane Ida.

A Type III team includes a full equipment cache, including water rescue equipment, a 16-person water rescue team and Canine search teams. The entire roster will be composed of a 45-person team, made up of members from across the Ohio area.