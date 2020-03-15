Breaking News
Cloudy start, some PM sun with cool temperatures

Local News

A cool day with temperatures only in the low 40s.

After a wintry day on Saturday, today high pressure will build into the Miami Valley. This will help to erode some of the morning clouds. Temperatures will run slightly below average for this time of the year.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to some PM sunshine. High 44

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 30

MONDAY: Increasing clouds and a little warmer. High 53

Milder temperatures are in store for the week ahead along with scattered showers. Chance of storms on Friday.

