Clouds and sun, with a slim chance of a shower this afternoon

A weak cold front will pass through the Miami Valley later today. It may bring a brief shower this afternoon or evening. Drier weather expected on Monday.
TODAY: Increasing clouds, slight chance of a shower this afternoon. High 58
Live Doppler 2HD
TONIGHT: An evening shower possible, scattered clouds. Low 38
MONDAY: Pleasant with partly cloudy skies. High 58
Gusty winds expected on Tuesday with a chance of a morning shower. Dry on Wednesday and then rain chances increase for the end of the week.
