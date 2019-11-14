Harrison Twp. Kroger shuts its doors, leaving fewer grocery options for residents

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kroger on Needmore Road in Harrison Township closed indefinitely Wednesday night.

The announcement came in October.

Wednesday, hundreds visited the store to take advantage of the closing deals and even say goodbye to those they’ve grown to know and connect with since the store’s opening.

“This is like our second family. We love everybody here. All of our coworkers are like family, like, we became really, really, really, close,” said Aiyanna Moss and India Wade, two Kroger’s employees emotionally touched by the store’s closing.

Many of the employees will be transferred to different Kroger locations in the Miami Valley, however they say they are worried about what’s to come for those in this area.

“I’m a little depressed, not only for us [employees] but for our customers,” said Marilyn Watson, a Kroger employee.

“It’s really heartbreaking, especially for the people who live across the street who don’t have cars and it’s cold now,” said Moss.

In October, Harrison Township officials said in a statement that they were disappointed in the decision made by Kroger’s corporate offices to close the store and that it was coming at a vulnerable time for a community recovering from the Memorial Day tornadoes.

Right now there is no information on what will be done with the building once the Kroger has completely moved out.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.