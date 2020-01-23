Closing Dayton club causing concern for nightlife options

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Club Masque is preparing to close by hosting their last week of events at their downtown Dayton location.

Level 2 of the bar closed on January 18. Level 1 will close on Saturday January 25.

Thousands have created unforgettable memories at the area’s largest gay club. For the last 15 years the club has made a name for itself by hosting some of the largest names in the LGBTQ Community and other celebrities. It has also been acclaimed as one of the top gay clubs in the nation.

However, after several attempts to negotiate a new lease and even purchase the building that houses Club Masque, club owner Luke Liakos shared in December that the club would be closing its Dayton venue.

Now, Liakos is looking to relocate in at least three locations in Dayton and one new location in Indianapolis. Liakos shared that during this transition, other local business owners and the community has been supportive.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and [for] reaching out,” shared Liakos in a Facebook video. “That goes for the other bartenders., Matt and Jared at MJ’s Bar…they reached out to all of our staff and offered them jobs.”

Dayton resident Harley Earls says although he’s never been in the club, he believes the closing of the club will have significant impact on some in the community.

“I know there are bars that [will] probably not accept them going in to their bars if that makes sense…,” shared Earls. “That’s my point of view and that’s what’s going to be taken away.”