DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire was ruled as an arson in Clinton County.

Blanchester Fire crews responded around 3:16 p.m. to the 600 block of S Broadway St. in Blanchester. When investigators arrived at the scene, the Division of State Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire as an arson. Investigators are working together with the Blanchester Police Department as the investigation continues.

(Ohio Department of Commerce)

A reward is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee of up to $5,000 for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in causing the fire. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 1-800-589-2728.