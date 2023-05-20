DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A 20-year-old is dead and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Clinton County.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Friday, May 19, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) was called to US 68 in Washington Township, Clinton County.

The preliminary investigation shows a driver of a 2014 Toyota Scion TC was on US 68 headed northbound. There was also a 2009 Ford Focus, which was traveling southbound. Police say they believe the driver of the Toyota tried to pass multiple vehicles at once and ultimately crashed into the Ford Focus head-on.

A passenger in the Toyota died at the scene from injuries. The passenger has been identified as 20-year-old Heidi Wright of Beach City. The driver of the Toyota and another passenger in the vehicle were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in an air ambulance with serious injuries.

Ground ambulance took the driver of the Ford to Clinton Memorial Hospital, but was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

OSP says the crash is still under investigation.