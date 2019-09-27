Climate change rally held at Wright State

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Students at Wright State University marched around campus this morning to demand change to environmental policies.

Some of the policies include phasing out fossil fuels and transitioning to 100 percent clean energy.

“Becayse we need to realize that this is a crisis,” one protester said. “If you want to put a label on it, you can call me an environmentalist. I care about the Earth and its ecosystems and I fight for their protection.”

Friday’s rally is part of an effort that has seen protests across the world.

