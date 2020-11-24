Clifton Mill starts season Nov. 27 with updated coronavirus precautions

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill will continue its tradition for the 32nd year starting Friday, Nov. 27, but this year it’ll be a little bit different.

The event will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30 — gates open at 5 p.m. and the lights go up from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission will be $10 per person and free for children three and under.

Staff at Clifton Mill said they will be following all state mandated safety guidelines for all guests, which includes social distancing, limiting crowds and mandatory masks.

Because the event is dependent on the weather, organizers ask that people check Clifton Mill’s social media outlets or call 937-767-5501.

