DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is honoring first responders with a discounted admission for their annual “Heroes Night.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, first responders will receive $5 off the $15 admission with ID.

Clifton Mill says this is their annual thank you “to the heroes who run in as we run out.”

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger will be in attendance as the honorary “‘switch flipper” illuminating all 5 million lights on display.

Heroes Night will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. Lights come on at 6 p.m.