Clifton Mill light show ends Wednesday

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday is the last day to see the Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill.
The show starts at 6 p.m., doors will close at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and free for children three and under.
Staff at Clifton Mill said they will be following all state mandated safety guidelines for all guests, which includes social distancing, limiting crowds and mandatory masks.
For more information visit, www.cliftonmill.com/
