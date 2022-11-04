Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One of the best Christmas light displays in the Dayton area is set to return in 2022.

The Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill will return for the 2022 Christmas season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30.

According to Clifton Mill’s website, the display features over 4 million lights over the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees and bridges. There is also a 100-foot “waterfall” of cascading lights.

The gates will open every day at 5 p.m. and the lights will come on at 6 p.m. Gates will then close at 9 p.m. and the lights will go off 30 minutes later.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas, Clifton Mill will close at 8 p.m.

Admission is $10 per person and children under the age of 3 are free.

