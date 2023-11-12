CLIFTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Historic Clifton Mill will be decorated with even more lights this holiday season.

The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill is set to return on Nov. 24 with over 5 million lights — a new milestone for the historic mill. The community will be able to see the lights all season long, until Dec. 30.

Clifton Mill started hanging lights for the holidays 36 years ago, with just around 100,000 lights. It is one of the signature events at the historic mill, which is also a restaurant year-round.

The lights illuminate the mill and surrounding area, creating a winter wonderland. The display also features a Miniature Village, a Santa Claus Museum and synchronized light and music shows around the covered bridge.

Gates open at 5 p.m., with the display going on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night. On Dec. 24 and 25, hours are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Historic Clifton Mill is located at 75 Water St. in Clifton. Find more information about the mill and the light display here.