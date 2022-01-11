DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Over three months have passed since Dayton police were involved in a physical incident with Dayton man Clifford Owensby. Since then there have been statements made by police and lawmakers alike, court appearances, investigations and lawsuits.

The following timeline lays out the events concerning this case.

September 30

Officers stopped Owensby around 12:30 pm on the 1900 block of West Grand Avenue. In the incident report, officers say they were alerted that the car was leaving a suspected drug house monitored for the Narcotics Bureau.

While no charges are filed, Owensby receives citations for an illegal window tint and for having an unrestrained child in the back seat.

Body camera footage is taken.

October 8

Dayton Police Department releases the bodycam footage from the incident. Footage shows officers requested a Narcotics Detection K-9 to search Owensby’s car. When asked to step out of the car, Owensby told police that he was a paraplegic and unable to get out of the vehicle without help.

After an argument, police are heard on the video telling Owensby that he could cooperate or they would “drag him from the car.”

Owensby was then dragged out of the car by officers by his arms and hair and wrestled to the ground. Video was captured of this altercation and widely circulated online, garnering national attention and condemnation. Read more here.

The Dayton Police Department released a Community Incident Briefing. You can watch it here.

October 10

Owensby and the Dayton chapter of the NAACP hold a press conference concerning the incident. Owensby tells his story and the NAACP covers strategies they have suggested for police.

They dragged me to their vehicle like a dog, like trash. It was total humiiliation, it was hatred at its purest fashion. I have never seen or witnessed anything like this in my life. Clifford Owensby at the NAACP

Owensby also obtains legal counsel at this time.

To learn more, or to watch the NAACP press conference, click here.

October 13

The Dayton City Commission holds its first meeting after the DPD briefing, less than two weeks after the incident. Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley discusses the video’s release and how she appreciates the concerns of those in attendance.

Our commitment is to make sure that we give [Owensby] a thorough investigation through this as well as everyone involved…this work is not over, we do not pretend that its over and we still have a lot of work to do clearly. Nan Whaley

Owensby himself attended the meeting but left after emotionally addressing the commission and saying more of the video should be released.

City leaders expressed concern over the incident and credit recent reform efforts for bringing the issue to light.

During the meeting, crowds gathered outside City Hall demanding that the officers involved be suspended, Owensby be given a public apology by the officers and the chief of police, an outside agency conducts the investigation into the case, and use of force policy changes are immediately implemented.

Shelley Dickstein, City Manager announces a Professional Standards Bureau investigation has already begun.

For more information on the City Commission Meeting, click here.

October 20

Derric McDonald and Jerome Dix, vice president and president of the Dayton Fraternal Order of Police reacted to Owensby’s arrest and defended the officers involved.

As in every case we try to do due diligence in making sure we look at all the facts in each case. after reviewing video and evidence we saw the bigger picture. Officers spent two minutes pleading with this individual which is not being portrayed in the media. There were multiple occasions officers aided him. Dayton FOP President Jerome Dix

To read more about their statements, click here.

The Dayton City Commission meets again that evening.

October 21

New video is released by the DPD, showing new details concerning Owensby’s arrest. The video shows during the interview Owensby in visible distress describing to the sergeant what happened.

The sergeant tells Owensby that officers are allowed to remove him from the vehicle for the traffic stop investigation.

If the person we’re doing an investigation with doesn’t go along with the program, then they’re resisting us, that’s a crime,” the sergeant said on the video. Read more here.

The investigation into the officers’ actions continues.

October 25

Owensby appears in court to fight the two traffic misdemeanors he was handed after the traffic stop on September 30. He was charged for a window tint and seat belt violation. He was found guilty of both traffic violations and fined $150 for each.

Judge Patricia Cosgrove presided, reminding those present that this trial was not to determine whether excessive force was used, but only to determine whether Owensby was in fact guilty of the traffic misdemeanors.

For more information on the court appearance, or to watch the recording, click here.

November 11

2 NEWS obtains documents stating Owensby is suing the City of Dayton for the return of money confiscated during the traffic stop. Police seized approximately $22,450 on suspicion of drug involvement, and court documents show Owensby is demanding the money be returned.

For more information on the lawsuit, click here.

December 29

Owensby files an additional lawsuit against the officers involved, claiming they used excessive force and unlawfully arrested him. He is also claiming the officers discriminated against him and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Court documents state Owensby is seeking compensatory damages, including for pain and suffering, emotional distress, impairment of quality of life, medical and other expenses.

To read more, click here.

January 11

The Dayton Chief of Police presents the findings of the Professional Standards Bureau review of the officers’ actions during Owenby’s arrest. To watch the event, click here.