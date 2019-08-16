Clients, volunteers honored at annual URS awards dinner

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – United Rehabilitation Services (URS) held their annual awards dinner Thursday evening. 2 NEWS’ own Mark Allan emceed the event, and was surprised with the Tom Bankston Lifetime Achievement Award for his 25 years of service to URS.

Staff, clients, volunteers, and businesses were honored as well.

“Our international accreditation was renewed this year, the highest level ever. No citations, no recommendations, it’s amazing that we’ve been able to accomplish so much while serving more people and continuing to expand services while keeping our overhead under 10 percent for the last seven years,” said Executive Director Dennis Grant.

There is still time to adopt your ducks for the 16th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta! Find more information by clicking here.

