MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Township Police Department will be out on the roads looking for drivers without a seatbelt on.

From Monday, May 22 to Sunday, June 4, the Miami Twp. Police Department will be participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign, which will increase patrols on the roads. The campaign is designed to look for drivers violating the safety belt law from Memorial Day into the summer.

James McCarty is the sergeant with the police department in Miami Twp. He says the department will also be looking for other law violations, which drivers may happen to not be following.

“Not only will we be looking for motorists who are not wearing their seat belt, but we will also watch for child safety seat violations, OVI, speed and other traffic violations,” Sgt. McCarty said.

In Ohio, all motorists are required to have a seat belt, including drivers and front-seat passengers. Children between the ages of 4 years old and 8 years old and below 4 foot 9 inches must be seated in either a booster or child safety seat, depending on the age and size of the child.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 576 motorists were not wearing a seatbelt while inside of a vehicle in 2021.