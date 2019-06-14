Clerk of Courts to provide court documents to tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley says he is waiving fees for some court documents needed by those affected by the tornado outbreak.

On Monday, June 17, divorce decrees and court ordered name change documents can be obtained free of charge, as these documents can help individuals get their driver’s license.

Foley’s Auto Title Division is also waiving fees for the printing of duplicate, replacement, or memorandum titles as well as any other auto title documents that require certification from the Clerk of Courts.

His office’s portion of the passport application fee will be waived as well.

“We’re pleased to join with so many other community organizations in doing our part to help those affected by the recent tornados,” Foley said. “Seeing the damage across this community is heartbreaking, and serves as a reminder that we should do all that we can for one another.”

This Document Replacement and Legal Resources Clinic will be held on June 17 from 10 am until 8 pm at Sinclair Community College’s Building 12. Free parking and transportation to and from the event is available during clinic hours as well.

“One small part of any natural disaster is the loss of a family’s vital documents.” Foley stated. “This office is here to help anyone that needs it during the difficult time of recovery in our community.”

For more information, contact the Greater Dayton Volunteer Lawyers at 937-461-3857.