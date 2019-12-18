Breaking News
Trotwood man sentenced for death of 19-year-old girlfriend
1  of  2
Live Now
House debates and votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump Five on 2 is streaming live now

Clerk of Courts donates clothing to Dayton Children’s NICU

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clerk of Courts Mike Foley donated new clothing for infants in the NICU at Dayton Children’s this week.

Over the last month, the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office raised money to buy onesies, sleepers, and body suits.

The office donated about 700 dollars in clothing.

“Many infants are in need of clothes that fit when they are first born and this is something we can do to assist,” Foley said.

Foley says his office hopes to make this an annual event.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS