Clerk of Courts donates clothing to Dayton Children’s NICU

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Clerk of Courts Mike Foley donated new clothing for infants in the NICU at Dayton Children’s this week.

Over the last month, the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts office raised money to buy onesies, sleepers, and body suits.

The office donated about 700 dollars in clothing.

“Many infants are in need of clothes that fit when they are first born and this is something we can do to assist,” Foley said.

Foley says his office hopes to make this an annual event.

