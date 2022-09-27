CLEARCREEK, TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Clearcreek Township police officer will be released from a rehabilitation facility on Tuesday.

Ney’s family say he will be released from the rehabilitation facility Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to Clearcreek Twp., Police Chief John Terrill, Ofc. Ney is not fully recovered and will “continue to work on rehab by commuting back and forth.”

“We are pleased that he is back on track for rehab after this latest setback,” Terrill says.

Officer Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 12 after responding to a domestic call in the 5900 block of N. State Route 48 in Warren County. The suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, was shot by Sgt. Cordero on scene. Evers was pronounced dead on scene.

Ney, a 14-year veteran of the department, was previously released from a rehabilitation center July 30, but was re-hospitalized and sent back to a rehab site after his condition worsened.