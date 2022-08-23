DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The officer who was shot in an incident in Clearcreek Township is out of surgery, according to his wife.

Clearcreek Township Police Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head in the line of duty on July 14, police reported. Ney was in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital following the incident and was later released.

On August 14, Ney was back in the ICU in critical condition. A coworker of Ney posted that he would be undergoing surgery and Ney’s wife, Lisa, confirmed saying that it would be complex.

Monday evening, Lisa posted on Facebook that he was out of surgery, intubated and sedated. She went on to say that a scan on Tuesday will determine whether or not another surgery will be needed on Thursday.