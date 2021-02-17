Clearcreek Township’s salt supply dangerously low, may resort to sand mixture

CLEARCREEK TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — With more winter weather in our forecast, Clearcreek Township says they’re running dangerously low on supplies and may need to condense resources to keep roads safe.

According to the township’s administrator, they don’t know when their next shipment of salt is arriving.

“We’re running low on salt which is why we have to adjust our operations to accommodate that, but short of building a bigger capacity salt dome, there’s really nothing you can do,” said Clearkcreek Township’s administrator, Matt Clark.

Clearcreek Township says they will prioritize areas that are major roadways for the community like Bunnell Hill, Red Lion Five Points, Weisenberger and Hathaway roads. They may resort to throwing a road-salt and sand mixture on the roads, because the sand is relatively inexpensive to purchase.

“Generally speaking, when you introduce sediment into waterways from watersheds, it’s not a good thing,” said Clark. “Most waterways have sediment of their own that they place everywhere, so when you introduce even more, not that salt is good for the runoff either, but it’s a necessary evil.”

West Carrollton’s Robinson Salt Company says they’ve seen an uptick in businesses, sending salt across Ohio, Pittsburgh and even down to Roanoke, Virginia. Their storage containers are almost empty, once storing over 200,000 bags of salt that’s dwindled down to barely 20,000. However, in over 40 years of business they’ve never run out once. Vice President of Operations Toby Robinson says the constant flow of supplies is due to them selling water softener and food great salt year around, so their manufacturer won’t cut them off like others.

“Everybody is heading this way, it’s one of the last places to find anything to throw besides sand,” said Robinson. “Luckily, we’re staying just ahead of it, haven’t had to turn anyone away and the new stuff will be coming in just in time when our trucks are available to take it out.”

Clearcreek Township’s road crews are consistently working 80 hour weeks since Christmas to keep up with the winter season.

“That’s a lot of work in one week and you can get really fatigued sitting behind a wheel of a plow,” said Clark. “They need to know that both our citizens and employer really appreciate their efforts, they’ve really worked hard.

Dayton Public Works says they’ve been able to keep up with the constant road preparations due to a stockpile they’ve been increasing for several years. Director Fred Stovall says the past two winters have been pretty light and salt was being sold at a steep-discounted price, so they chose to put their resources into building a safety net.

“It was about 87-dollars a ton but then it dropped to around 47-dollars per ton which was incredible,” said Stovall. “We try to plan our winter storm gameplan on our salt usage history. Sometimes it can be hit or miss but there’s no magic answer to this honestly. It’s all about money, if you can afford to spend thousands of dollars on salt then it’s easy to do but if you don’t, it’s a challenge with no answer.”

Stovall says they won’t throw a sand and salt mixture because the sand would severely damage Dayton’s storm drainage system and water supply.

You can read Clearcreek Township’s full press release below:.