DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — AES customers in Clearcreek Township can expect to see a significantly lower electric bill beginning in February 2023.

Clearcreek Township Trustees announced Tuesday that in an agreement reached between Dynegy Energy Services East and the Township, residential customers will see a new, fixed rate of $0.08499 per kilowatt-hour for electric generation service from Jan. 1, 2023, through May 2025.

The new agreement with Dynegy will last 28 months.

Customers will be automatically enrolled in the new rate program in January unless they take action to opt-out of the offering, or they are already under a separate contract with another electric service, the release states.

More information about the deal can be found here.

Questions about the agreement can be directed to Dynegy Energy Services, at 888-682-2170, Energy Alliances, at 800-735-0359, or Clearcreek Township, at 937-748-1267.