BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- A Clearcreek Township Police officer died in a crash late Monday night.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Monday on S.R. 125, near Lindale Mount Holly Road in Batavia Township.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jerrid Lee

Investigators say an SUV driving east on S.R. 125 crossed the center line and hit the car of officer Jerrid Lee head-on.

Lee, a 27-years-old from Bethel, died at the scene.

According to WLWT, investigators believe drugs may have been a factor that caused the other driver to lose control. The driver of that vehicle declined medical treatment at the scene.

Authorities say the 31-year-old driver of that vehicle is being held on a vehicular homicide charge. He's expected in court at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The Clearcreek Township Police Department is expected to release more information later Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

