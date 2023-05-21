CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in northern Warren County.

According to the Hamilton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), authorities were sent to the intersection of SR 48 at Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Twp. Saturday at around 11:36 p.m. Police say a crash occurred at the intersection.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver of a 2022 Kia Telluride was headed southbound on SR 48 when it is believed the driver struck a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. The driver of the Malibu was traveling eastbound on Lytle Five Points Road.

Both of the vehicles went off the right side of the road and struck a wooden utility pole.

The two individuals in the Malibu were pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner’s Office. The identities of the occupants in the Malibu have not been released yet.

The driver of the Kia was taken to Kettering Health with non-life-threatening injuries.