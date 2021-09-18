Clear The Shelters: SISCA Pet Adoption and Meowza Pet Boutique

WDTN’s Clear The Shelters is collaborating with MeowZa Cat Boutique and SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center on Saturday, September 18.

WDTN’s own anchor Lauren Wood will be at the MeowZa Cat Boutique from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., helping customers to celebrate their new adoptions and wrapping up MeowZa’s Clear the Shelters Name Your Own Price Adoption Special.

SISCA is also holding a Name-Your-Own Adoption Fee event. The shelter will be open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Anchor Brooke Moore hosted a Facebook Livestream from SISCA featuring Zipper, one of the many pets up for adoption.